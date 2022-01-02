Ekman-Larsson posted a power-play assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Kraken.

Ekman-Larsson snapped his five-game point drought with the secondary helper on Nils Hoglander's power-play tally in the first period. The 30-year-old Ekman-Larsson has fallen flat on offense in his first year with the Canucks, earning just six points in 31 outings. He's added 83 shots on net, 42 hits, 32 PIM and a plus-2 rating while filling a top-four role.