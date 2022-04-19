Ekman-Larsson notched two assists, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 6-2 win over the Stars.

Ekman-Larsson helped out on goals by Conor Garland and Vasili Podkolzin in the contest. With 10 assists in his last 11 games, Ekman-Larsson has returned to the scoring form we've known from previous seasons. The 30-year-old blueliner's season line is at just 27 points with 159 shots on net, 98 hits, 70 blocked shots and a plus-9 rating in 73 contests, but his recent play has been encouraging.