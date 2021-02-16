Hughes posted an assist, four shots on goal, two PIM and a minus-2 rating in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Flames.

Hughes' shot on a first-period power-play was tipped in by Tanner Pearson as the Flames' penalty expired. In the third, Hughes took a tripping minor with the Canucks down a goal, but Brock Boeser tied the game with a shorthanded tally. However, Johnny Gaudreau used the remaining power-play time in overtime to secure the Flames' win, leaving Hughes as somewhat of a scapegoat. The 21-year-old blueliner has maintained a point-per-game pace with two goals and 17 assists through 19 outings, but he also has a minus-14 rating this year. His fantasy value is highest in formats that don't count defensive metrics.