Canucks' Troy Stecher: Collects assist
Stecher picked up a power-play assist in Thursday's overtime loss to Chicago.
Stecher's helper resulted in tying the game in the final minutes, securing a much needed point for the playoff race. That's his third point in his past five games, but it's his first point of the year to be generated from the power play. He's up to 17 points in 51 games, and has a reasonable chance at topping his career-high 24 points set in 2016-17.
