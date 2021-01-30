Ovechkin (coach's decision) will be a game-time call for Saturday's matchup with Boston, JJ Regan of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Ovechkin has been removed from the NHL's COVID-19 protocols list and skated on the Capitals' second line and first power-play unit during morning skate, but coach Peter Laviolette may be worried about the Russian sniper's conditioning following his extended absence. Confirmation on Ovi's status against the Bruins should surface once Washington takes the ice for pregame warmups.