Ovechkin scored a goal in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Canucks.
Ovechkin was relatively quiet in the contest -- his goal was his only shot on net. That tally, off a feed from Connor McMichael, stood as the game-winning goal, Ovechkin's third of the year. He's up to 19 goals, 50 points, 220 shots on net, 122 hits and a minus-21 rating through 63 contests overall. While the season numbers aren't great, the legendary winger has seven points over eight outings in March.
