Ovechkin scored a pair of goals in Monday's 5-2 win over the Flames.

Ovechkin extended Washington's lead to 2-0 on a second-period power play, directing a Max Pacioretty feed past Dustin Wolf for his 20th goal of the season. He'd add a second tally (also with the man advantage) later in the frame, beating Wolf with his patented one-timer from the circle. The 38-year-old Ovechkin has reached the 20-goal threshold in each of his last 19 seasons, tying a record held by Hall-of-Famers Gordie Howe and Brendan Shanahan. Ovechkin now has 13 goals and 24 points in his last 22 contests -- he's up to 52 points (21 goals, 31 assists) through 64 games this season.