Ovechkin scored a pair of goals in Thursday's 6-0 win over the Penguins.
Ovechkin extended Washington's lead to 2-0 just 30 seconds into the second period, pushing a rebound past Tristan Jarry on the power play for his 840th career goal. Ovechkin would add an assist on Hendrix Lapierre's tally later in the frame. The 38-year-old winger now has points in four straight games. He's up to 18 goals and 47 points through 58 games this season.
