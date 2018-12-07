Capitals' Andre Burakovsky: Finds back of net
Burakovsky scored a goal while taking two shots during Thursday's 4-2 win over Arizona.
Burakovsky found the back of the net for his fifth goal of the season. The speedy winger still lacks consistency, as the goal put him at only eight points through 28 games this year. Burakovsky needs to prove he can score at the NHL level before he has any real viable fantasy value.
