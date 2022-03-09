Jonsson-Fjallby produced an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Flames.
The 24-year-old assisted on Nic Dowd's go-ahead goal in the third period. Jonsson-Fjallby has two assists through 11 games at the NHL level this season, playing mainly in a fourth-line role in his first taste of hockey's highest level. He's added 12 shots on net, nine hits and a plus-3 rating while averaging 11:45 of ice time per game.
More News
-
Capitals' Axel Jonsson-Fjallby: Elevated from AHL•
-
Capitals' Axel Jonsson-Fjallby: Sent to AHL affiliate•
-
Capitals' Axel Jonsson-Fjallby: Added to active roster•
-
Capitals' Axel Jonsson-Fjallby: On taxi squad•
-
Capitals' Axel Jonsson-Fjallby: Returned to minor-league affiliate•
-
Capitals' Axel Jonsson-Fjallby: Recalled from AHL•