Jonsson-Fjallby produced an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Flames.

The 24-year-old assisted on Nic Dowd's go-ahead goal in the third period. Jonsson-Fjallby has two assists through 11 games at the NHL level this season, playing mainly in a fourth-line role in his first taste of hockey's highest level. He's added 12 shots on net, nine hits and a plus-3 rating while averaging 11:45 of ice time per game.