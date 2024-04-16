Lindgren stopped 16 shots in a 2-0 shutout win over the Bruins on Monday.

Lindgren's won three of his last four starts, stopping 103 of 109 shots in that span, as he improves to 24-16-7 with a .910 save percentage, 2.71 GAA and a league-leading six shutouts in his first season as a full-time starter. The 30-year-old Lindgren could be back in net for Tuesday's season finale, as the Caps can lock up a playoff spot with a victory.