Lindgren made 23 saves in Wednesday's 5-4 shootout win over the Sabres.

Lindgren allowed three goals in the first period but held the fort after that, keeping the Capitals within striking distance before Washington erased a 4-2 deficit in the final 10 minutes of regulation. The backup goalie stopped both shootout attempts he faced to earn the Capitals an important second point in the standings. Lindgren started this second leg of a back-to-back, but he's unlikely to see the net outside of such situations, as Washington's likely to ride starter Darcy Kuemper during the team's uphill battle to make the playoffs.