Lindgren will be between the pipes on the road against the Flyers on Tuesday, Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post reports.

Lindgren gets the starting nod on the second game of the Caps' season-ending back-to-back after stopping all 16 shots he faced versus Boston on Monday. Perhaps if the Minnesota native had faced a heavier workload the club would have decided to role with Darcy Kuemper. In his last five outings, the backstop is 3-1-1 with a 1.81 GAA and a .931 save percentage. If Washington makes the playoffs, Lindgren figures to remain the preferred choice between the pipes.