Lindgren will guard the road goal Tuesday versus the Sabres, according to Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post.

Lindgren is coming off a 27-save effort in Saturday's 3-2 shootout loss to Boston. He has provided a 21-13-6 record this season with a 2.71 GAA and a .911 save percentage in 42 appearances. Buffalo ranks 22nd in the league this campaign with 2.95 goals per contest.