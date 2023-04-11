Lindgren will protect the road goal Tuesday versus the Bruins, Mike Vogel of the Capitals' official site reports.
Lindgren will handle the second half of a back-to-back after Darcy Kuemper won versus the Islanders on Monday. It's unclear if this will be Lindgren's last appearance of the season. He's lost his last three outings (0-2-1), surrendering 15 goals over that span, and even an injury-cautious Bruins team is still an intimidating opponent.
