Lindgren finished with an .871 save percentage in Sunday's Game 1 loss to the Rangers.
Lindgren stopped 27 of 31 Rangers shots. It was a disappointing start to the postseason after Lindgren helped the Caps to a surprising last-minute playoff berth. He had a .941 save percentage or better in four of the season's final five games. It might be a tough postseason for Lindgren and the bottom-seeded Caps. They were outshot 31 to 21 on Sunday.
More News
-
Capitals' Charlie Lindgren: Facing Rangers in Game 1•
-
Capitals' Charlie Lindgren: Wins third straight•
-
Capitals' Charlie Lindgren: Starting again Tuesday•
-
Capitals' Charlie Lindgren: Earns sixth shutout•
-
Capitals' Charlie Lindgren: In goal Monday•
-
Capitals' Charlie Lindgren: Warming up at right time•