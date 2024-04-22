Lindgren finished with an .871 save percentage in Sunday's Game 1 loss to the Rangers.

Lindgren stopped 27 of 31 Rangers shots. It was a disappointing start to the postseason after Lindgren helped the Caps to a surprising last-minute playoff berth. He had a .941 save percentage or better in four of the season's final five games. It might be a tough postseason for Lindgren and the bottom-seeded Caps. They were outshot 31 to 21 on Sunday.