Lindgren stopped 27 of 28 shots in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Flyers.

Lindgren was sharp again Tuesday, holding the Flyers to a lone Erik Johnson goal in the second period en route to a playoff-clinching victory. The 30-year-old Lindgren now has three wins in four days to close out the regular season, allowing just three goals on 78 shots in that span. He'll wrap up the campaign with a 25-16-7 record, .911 save percentage, and 2.67 GAA across 50 appearances.