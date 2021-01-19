Sprong skated alongside Jakub Vrana and Evgeny Kuznetsov on the second line during Tuesday's morning skate, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.

Sprong managed just 8:01 of ice time in his debut with the Capitals on Sunday, so it's not clear if the 23-year-old winger has impressed his coaching staff enough to get a long look in the top six or if they're merely looking to jump-start a lagging offense. At any rate, the 46th overall pick from the 2015 NHL Entry Draft could be a bargain option for those in daily formats in the short term.