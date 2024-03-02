Kuznetsov (personal) has been cleared to practice Saturday by the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program.
Kuznetsov entered the program 26 days ago. He has now entered the follow-up stage of the program and while he has been given the okay to practice, he has not been cleared to play in an NHL game. Kuznetsov has six goals and 11 assists in 43 games this season.
