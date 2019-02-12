Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Huge night in win over Kings
Kuznetsov scored two goals and two assists in Monday's 6-4 win over the Kings.
One of the helpers came on the power play, while his first tally snapped a 12-game goal drought. Kuznetsov's hardly been slumping during that stretch, however, racking up 10 assists, and the 26-year-old now has 15 goals and 53 points through 50 games as he continues to thrive alongside Alex Ovechkin.
