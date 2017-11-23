Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Posts three points Wednesday

Kuznetsov scored a goal on four shots and added two assists in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Senators.

Kuznetsov continues to roll lately, as Wednesday's point spree puts him at seven points in the last five contests. The Russian pivot's plus-minus is a bit concerning, but that's often to be expected out of dynamic scorers and, if his ratings from previous seasons are any indication, very well could even itself out soon enough.