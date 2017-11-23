Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Posts three points Wednesday

Kuznetsov scored a goal on four shots and added two assists in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Senators.

Kuznetsov continues to roll lately, as Wednesday's point spree puts him at seven points in the last five contests. The Russian pivot's plus-minus is a bit concerning, but that's often to be expected out of dynamic scorers and, if his ratings from previous seasons are any indication, very well could even itself out soon enough.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories