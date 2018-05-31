Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Remains day-to-day Thursday

Head coach Barry Trotz indicated Kuznetsov (upper body) was "day-to-day" during Thursday's media conference call, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.

Trotz did not elaborate further after the 26-year-old Russian was knocked out early in the first period of Wednesday's 3-2 win in Game 2 after a violent hip check along the boards from Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb. Kuznetsov's status ahead of Saturday's Game 3 is very much in question, but more information should be available after practice Friday morning so keep posted for further updates. The first-round pick from the 2010 NHL Entry Draft was leading all players with 11 goals and 25 points in 21 games in the 2017-18 postseason at the time of the injury.