Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Trio of helpers in win
Kuznetsov dished out three assists -- one on the power play -- in Thursday's 5-4 overtime win over the Panthers.
Kuznetsov assisted on a power-play goal by Alex Ovechkin in the second period, then added helpers on the tying and winning goals, both scored by Tom Wilson. The Russian center has five assists in his last two games, bringing his season point total to 14 in as many appearances.
More News
-
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Sets up game-winning goal•
-
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Returns after missing practice•
-
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Expected to play•
-
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Deemed day-to-day•
-
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Two goals in comeback win•
-
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Pair of assists in loss•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.