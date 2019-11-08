Play

Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Trio of helpers in win

Kuznetsov dished out three assists -- one on the power play -- in Thursday's 5-4 overtime win over the Panthers.

Kuznetsov assisted on a power-play goal by Alex Ovechkin in the second period, then added helpers on the tying and winning goals, both scored by Tom Wilson. The Russian center has five assists in his last two games, bringing his season point total to 14 in as many appearances.

More News
Our Latest Stories