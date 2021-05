Samsonov was the first goalie off the ice at Sunday's morning skate, suggesting that he'll start Game 5 against the Bruins, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

After his game-ending blunder in double overtime marred an otherwise strong Game 3 performance, Samsonov was less effective in Game 4, allowing four goals on 37 shots as the Capitals reached the precipice of elimination. He'll need to be better in Game 5 with the season on the line, and so will the group of skaters in front of him.