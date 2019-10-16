Capitals' Ilya Samsonov: Gets starting nod
Samsonov will start between the pipes in Wednesday's home clash with the Maple Leafs, Sportsnets' Chris Johnston reports.
Incumbent starter Braden Holtby has struggled mightily early on this season, so the Capitals are hoping Samsonov will provide the spark they so desperately need to get back on track. The 22-year-old Russian is believed to be Washington's goaltender of the future, so if he plays well, he could take over as the team's No. 1 netminder sooner rather than later. He's been sharp thus far this season, compiling a 2-1-0 record while posting an impressive 1.43 GAA and .944 save percentage in three appearances. He'll look to keep rolling in a tough home matchup with a Toronto team that's averaging 4.00 goals per game this campaign, fourth in the NHL.
