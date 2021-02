Samsonov was promoted from the taxi squad to the active roster ahead of Sunday's game versus the Devils.

Samsonov is back from his conditioning assignment in the AHL that followed a stint in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. The 24-year-old could start in Sunday's game versus the Devils, as it's the second half of back-to-back games. He's expected to suit up regardless. Prior to his absence, Samsonov played just two games, recording an .868 save percentage and a 1-0-1 record.