Capitals' John Carlson: Helps on man advantage

Carlson assisted on both of Alex Ovechkin's power-play goals in a 3-2 win over the Kings on Monday.

Carlson has accumulated nine goals and 45 helpers in 59 games, including one goal and four assists during a three-game trip through California. He also has 24 power-play points. Carlson filled his stat line with three shots on goal and three blocked shots in the contest.

