Capitals' John Carlson: Streak at six games, seven points
Carlson scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Lightning.
His point streak now stands at six games and seven points, including five helpers. Four of Carlson's seven points in that span have come on the power play. We all thought he played a little over his head last season, but Carlson is about to equal that effort. And despite that, he will likely be overlooked come nomination time. Brent Burns, Morgan Rielly and Mark Giordano are all but locks for Norris voters.
