Eller skated with Alex Ovechkin and Tom Wilson on Washington's top line during Tuesday's morning skate, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.

Eller's displacement of Nicklas Backstrom on the top line is a bit puzzling given that the latter is currently Washington's leading scorer, but it appears head coach Peter Laviolette is tinkering with his forward lines as Washington prepares for another showdown with arch-rival Pittsburgh. The assignment is likely to be short-lived, but skating with the likes of Ovechkin and Wilson even for one game is likely to give the Danish center a significant boost in short-term fantasy value -- especially for those assembling lineups in daily formats.