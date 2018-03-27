Copley will be recalled from AHL Hershey, Brian McNally of NHL.com reports.

Copley's recall stems from a "little tweak" that could prevent Phillip Grubauer from backing up Braden Holtby for Wednesday's home matchup against the Rangers. Eager for a chance to get Holtby some reps, it's likely that the 26-year-old netminder won't be penciled in for any starts and therefore has precious little fantasy value.