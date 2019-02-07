Copley will tend the twine versus Colorado at home Thursday, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.

Copley has underwhelmed in his recent appearances in goal, as he is 1-3-2 with a 3.84 GAA in his previous six outings. The Alaska native recently signed a three-year contract extension and will look to reward the club for its confidence in him by climbing out of his slump -- though matching up against one of the best lines in hockey in Gabriel Landeskog, Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen is all tall task for any netminder.