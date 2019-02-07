Capitals' Pheonix Copley: Between pipes against Avs
Copley will tend the twine versus Colorado at home Thursday, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.
Copley has underwhelmed in his recent appearances in goal, as he is 1-3-2 with a 3.84 GAA in his previous six outings. The Alaska native recently signed a three-year contract extension and will look to reward the club for its confidence in him by climbing out of his slump -- though matching up against one of the best lines in hockey in Gabriel Landeskog, Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen is all tall task for any netminder.
