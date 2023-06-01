Sandin's leg injury isn't serious, Capitals GM Brian MacLellan told Tom Gulitti of NHL.com on Thursday.

Sandin was hurt when he absorbed a knee-on-knee hit from Team USA's Mikey Eyssimont on May 23 during an IIHF World Championship game. It sounds like Sandin should be fine for training camp. He had seven goals and 35 points in 71 outings between Toronto and Washington in 2022-23.