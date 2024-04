Sandin (upper body) practiced Friday, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.

Sandin could be back in the lineup in time for Game 1 versus the Rangers on Sunday, but his status is still up in the air. Sandin ended the season with three goals and 23 points in 68 games, missing the last five contests with the injury. Consider him day-to-day at this time. Look for Dylan McIlrath to exit the lineup, if Sandin plays Sunday.