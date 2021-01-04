Vanecek has the inside track to backup Ilya Samsonov during the 2020-21 Season, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.

Whyno notes Vanecek's presence in the lead group of practice players as an indication that the Czech goaltender has the upper hand in the competition with Craig Anderson for the backup spot. The 24-year-old posted a 19-10-1 record behind a 2.26 GAA and .917 save percentage in 31 starts with AHL Hershey during the 2019-20 campaign and could be worth spot starts in standard and daily formats should he see action with the Capitals in the upcoming season.