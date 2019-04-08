Devils' Damon Severson: Comes up just shy of 40 points
Severson dished out a power-play helper in Saturday's season finale against Florida, finishing the season with 11 goals and 39 points in 82 games.
Severson didn't miss a game for the first time in his career and set new personal bests in both goals and points. He also recorded 12 power-play points, one shy of his career-high mark from 2016-17. The 2012 second-rounder has good offensive instincts, but he still has a lot of work to do in his own end, as Severson's minus-27 rating dropped his career mark to minus-87.
More News
-
Devils' Damon Severson: Does damage on power play•
-
Devils' Damon Severson: Reaches 35 points•
-
Devils' Damon Severson: Pots career-high 10th goal•
-
Devils' Damon Severson: Carries offense in loss•
-
Devils' Damon Severson: Scores in losing effort•
-
Devils' Damon Severson: Good on offense, bad on defense•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...