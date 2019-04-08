Severson dished out a power-play helper in Saturday's season finale against Florida, finishing the season with 11 goals and 39 points in 82 games.

Severson didn't miss a game for the first time in his career and set new personal bests in both goals and points. He also recorded 12 power-play points, one shy of his career-high mark from 2016-17. The 2012 second-rounder has good offensive instincts, but he still has a lot of work to do in his own end, as Severson's minus-27 rating dropped his career mark to minus-87.