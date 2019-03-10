Devils' Damon Severson: Pots career-high 10th goal
Severson scored his 10th goal of the season in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Rangers.
That establishes a new career high for the blueliner, to go along with his career-high 34 points through 69 games. Severson doesn't offer a ton of fantasy value, and the lackluster Devils offense around him limits his production further, but the 24-year-old is seeing significant ice time on special teams and has shown some glimmers of upside this season.
