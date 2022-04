Boqvist scored a goal in Saturday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Kraken.

Boqvist gave the Devils a 2-1 lead late in the first period. The 23-year-old has enjoyed a steady April with five points and 12 shots on net in his last eight games despite continuing to see a third-line role at even strength with little power-play time. The center is up to eight goals, 19 points, 64 shots on net and a minus-3 rating in 49 appearances.