Bratt posted an assist and five shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Predators.

Bratt set up a Nico Hischier tally early in the third period. Over his last nine outings, Bratt is humming along with four goals and six assists. The top-line winger has racked up 20 goals, 36 helpers, 162 shots on net and a plus-2 rating through 52 appearances this season. He's on pace to top the back-to-back 73-point campaigns he's had the last two years, which represents his career high.