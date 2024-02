Bratt racked up a trio of assists versus Calgary on Thursday.

Bratt is riding a six-game point streak during which he has notched four goals and five assists, all at even strength. With 55 points across 49 games this season, the 25-year-old Swede is poised to crest the 90-point threshold for the first time in his NHL career and blowing his previous best (73) out of the water.