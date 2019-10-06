Devils' Kyle Palmieri: Lights lamp in lopsided loss
Palmieri scored his first goal of the season Saturday but it wasn't enough in a 7-2 loss to Buffalo.
Palmieri's goal brought the Devils to within a goal early in the second period, but that's as close as they'd get on this night. The 28-year-old winger has collected points in each of New Jersey's first two games.
