Palmieri scored a goal on three shots in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Canadiens.

Palmieri scored the game-winner 1:17 into the extra frame Thursday, beating Sam Montembeault with a sharp-angle shot to give the Islanders a sixth-straight win. The 33-year-old Palmieri has goals in four straight games and seven points (five goals, two assists) in his last seven contests. He's up to 28 goals, two shy of a career high, and 49 points through 79 games this season.