Palmieri tallied a goal and an assist in Monday's 4-1 win over New Jersey.

Palmieri extended the Islanders' lead to 2-0 on a power play late in the opening period, deflecting a Mike Reilly shot past Jake Allen, before adding an assist on Brock Nelson's marker in the second. The 33-year-old Palmieri now has points in six straight games, with goals in five of the six. He's up to 29 goals, one shy of a career high, and 53 points through 81 games heading into the Islanders' season finale Wednesday.