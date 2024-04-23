Palmieri scored a goal on a team-high four shots in Mondays' 5-3 loss to the Hurricanes.

Palmieri opened the scoring late in the first period Monday, poking a loose puck past Frederik Andersen to give the Islanders a 1-0 lead. Palmieri was excellent down the stretch, tallying seven goals and 11 points in nine games to close out the regular season. The 33-year-old winger finished the campaign with 30 goals, matching a career high, and 54 points over 82 games.