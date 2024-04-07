Palmieri scored an empty-net goal on four shots in Saturday's 2-0 win over the Predators.

Palmieri is up to 26 goals this season, 11 of which he's scored over 18 games since the start of March. The winger continues to see steady second-line minutes. He's up to 47 points -- his most in four seasons -- while adding 200 shots on net, 83 hits, 38 blocked shots and a minus-21 rating over 77 appearances.