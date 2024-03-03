Palmieri scored three goals and added a helper in Saturday's 5-1 victory over the Bruins.

What a start to the game for Palmieri. He scored his third NHL hat trick in the first period and then added an assist on the fourth goal of the game in the second period. In addition to his four-point night, Palmieri added three shots and a plus-3 rating in only 15:27 of ice time. Palmieri has been a very streaky player this season as he had a recent six-game point streak and then followed that up by not getting a point in five straight games. While Palmieri's performance is encouraging, it's important to manage expectations as he has not topped 50 points in a season since the 2018-19 season.