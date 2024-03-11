Palmieri scored a goal in Sunday's 6-1 win over the Ducks.

Palmieri's tally at 7:28 of the first period ended up being the game-winning goal. The 33-year-old winger has surged with five goals and two assists over his last five outings, providing solid offense from the second line in that span. Palmieri's up to 20 goals, 39 points, 159 shots on net, 64 hits and a minus-13 rating through 63 appearances this season.