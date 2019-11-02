Devils' Kyle Palmieri: Receives 17 PIM
Palmieri posted two assists, one of which came on the power play, with 17 PIM, three hits and a shot on goal in a 4-3 shootout loss against the Flyers on Friday.
The veteran wing received five minutes for fighting, five minutes for misconduct and a two-minute instigator penalty, filling his PIM quote for all of November. In the mist of that mess, he also posted a pair of helpers. Palmieri has six goals, nine points and now 21 PIM in 11 contests this season.
