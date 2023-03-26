Blackwood (lower body) turned aside 25 of 28 shots in a 5-3 win over the Senators.

Blackwood made his first start since Feb. 19 due to the injury. Before he got hurt, Blackwood was doing fairly well with a 2.35 GAA and a .926 save percentage over his last three appearances. The 26-year-old didn't have an ideal showing Saturday -- in particular, he surrendered two goals on nine shots in the second period -- but the Devils helped him out by supplying plenty of offensive support to push his record up to 9-5-2 in 2022-23. The goaltender also has a 3.04 GAA and a .900 save percentage in 18 outings this season.