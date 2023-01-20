Blackwood surrendered four goals on 40 shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Kraken.

Blackwood made his second start over five games on the Devils' road trip, but he wasn't able to get the win. The Devils managed to tie the game late in the third period, only for Andre Burakovsky to secure the win for the Kraken 1:10 into overtime. Blackwood slipped to 6-3-2 with a 3.04 GAA and an .896 save percentage through 13 appearances. It'll likely be Vitek Vanecek starting Sunday at home versus the Penguins.