Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Gives up pair in relief
Blackwood came off the bench to stop 15 of 17 shots in Monday's 7-1 loss to Buffalo.
Blackwood relieved Louis Domingue to start the second period after the Sabres had already built a 5-0 lead. He performed admirably, giving up just the two second-period goals, and may be in line for the start Tuesday against Vegas. In 19 appearances this season, Blackwood is 8-7-3 with a 3.12 GAA and .898 save percentage.
