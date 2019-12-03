Blackwood came off the bench to stop 15 of 17 shots in Monday's 7-1 loss to Buffalo.

Blackwood relieved Louis Domingue to start the second period after the Sabres had already built a 5-0 lead. He performed admirably, giving up just the two second-period goals, and may be in line for the start Tuesday against Vegas. In 19 appearances this season, Blackwood is 8-7-3 with a 3.12 GAA and .898 save percentage.